S’pore to set up dedicated office for regulating investments in critical entities: Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE – Singapore will set up a dedicated office to implement the legislation and closely engage with businesses and investors after a new law is passed to regulate local and foreign investments in certain critical entities, said Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong on Thursday.

A dedicated office will ensure that the process is as efficient as possible, said Mr Gan at the 39th Singapore Economic Roundtable organised by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) at Orchard Hotel.

His ministry introduced a new Bill on Monday which seeks to regulate local and foreign investments in entities critical to Singapore’s national security interests, though these entities have not yet been identified.

Over the next few weeks, the Government will engage with industry players, especially entities being considered for potential designation under the Bill, said Mr Gan in a speech at the IPS event.

“We will share the details of the Bill and we will be working with them on the implementation details as well,” he said.

“Identifying (entities critical) to our economy and society, and ensuring their continuity, will provide investors with confidence that we have adequate and effective provisions to ensure the proper functioning of the economy,” said the minister.

Many countries, including traditionally open economies like Switzerland and Ireland, have tightened or introduced measures to screen investments for national security reasons in recent years, noted Mr Gan.

Singapore currently relies on sectoral legislation to monitor and manage entities in regulated services such as telecommunications, banking and utilities.

Mr Gan said: “These tools have served us well and will continue to be important in our overall strategy. However, because of the increasingly complex economic environment, it is important for us to take a broader view on how we can more effectively manage the risks that may arise from some of these critical entities.”

Under the proposed law, designated companies would have to seek approval when there are certain changes in ownership or leadership.

Mr Gan reiterated that only a handful of entities are expected to be designated and regulated under the law, as the majority of critical entities are already covered by sectoral legislation.

The Bill has been designed to be business-friendly, he said, adding that designation applies to individual entities rather than whole sectors.