S’pore to set up dedicated office for regulating investments in critical entities: Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE – Singapore will set up a dedicated office to implement the legislation and closely engage with businesses and investors after a new law is passed to regulate local and foreign investments in certain critical entities, said Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong on Thursday.
A dedicated office will ensure that the process is as efficient as possible, said Mr Gan at the 39th Singapore Economic Roundtable organised by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) at Orchard Hotel.
His ministry introduced a new Bill on Monday which seeks to regulate local and foreign investments in entities critical to Singapore’s national security interests, though these entities have not yet been identified.
Over the next few weeks, the Government will engage with industry players, especially entities being considered for potential designation under the Bill, said Mr Gan in a speech at the IPS event.
“We will share the details of the Bill and we will be working with them on the implementation details as well,” he said.
“Identifying (entities critical) to our economy and society, and ensuring their continuity, will provide investors with confidence that we have adequate and effective provisions to ensure the proper functioning of the economy,” said the minister.
Many countries, including traditionally open economies like Switzerland and Ireland, have tightened or introduced measures to screen investments for national security reasons in recent years, noted Mr Gan.
Singapore currently relies on sectoral legislation to monitor and manage entities in regulated services such as telecommunications, banking and utilities.
Mr Gan said: “These tools have served us well and will continue to be important in our overall strategy. However, because of the increasingly complex economic environment, it is important for us to take a broader view on how we can more effectively manage the risks that may arise from some of these critical entities.”
Under the proposed law, designated companies would have to seek approval when there are certain changes in ownership or leadership.
Mr Gan reiterated that only a handful of entities are expected to be designated and regulated under the law, as the majority of critical entities are already covered by sectoral legislation.
The Bill has been designed to be business-friendly, he said, adding that designation applies to individual entities rather than whole sectors.
“We closely consulted industry representatives to take into account the views and suggestions from both businesses and investors.”
Mr Gan was outlining strategies that will help Singapore navigate an increasingly turbulent global order which has involved a reorganisation of alliances and supply chains, and a rebalancing of priorities.
Singapore must expand its connectivity to regional and international economies, as this will help it ride a wave of global opportunities, he said.
“We cannot afford to turn away from the global market. We also cannot afford to have the global market turn away from us.”
Singapore therefore needs to continue strengthening the rules-based global trading architecture, he said, noting that it has been a strong supporter of reforming the World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute settlement system.
The Republic also launched the organisation’s Joint Statement Initiative (JSI) on e-commerce together with Australia and Japan in 2017.
As at January, there were 87 WTO members taking part in negotiations to establish baseline rules to govern the global digital economy.
Singapore must continue to enlarge its network of trading partners and establish new connections with emerging markets, said Mr Gan.
“We are already a hyper-connected economy, with 27 free trade agreements (FTAs) with economies accounting for 60 per cent of the global GDP (gross domestic product). But we want to do more,” said Mr Gan.
He noted that Singapore in 2022 signed a free trade agreement (FTA) with the Pacific Alliance, the eighth-largest economy in the world, and has substantively concluded negotiations on an FTA with South American trade bloc Mercosur.
Mr Gan said: “These agreements allow our companies to unlock new market opportunities and diversify our supply chains.
“For example, in recent years, we have seen a greater variety of food-related imports from Latin America, such as pork from Mexico, in addition to chicken from Brazil… This has helped to strengthen the resilience of Singapore’s food supply system.”
Another approach Singapore has taken is to seek new areas of cooperation, such as sustainability and the digital economy, to strengthen its relevance as a global business hub.
He pointed to the Singapore-Australia Green Economy Agreement, the first partnership of its kind, which will facilitate local businesses’ overseas trade and investments in green goods and services, and encourage them to reduce their emissions and decarbonise.
“As a small and open economy, Singapore’s survival will depend on our ability to adapt our economic strategies in response to the changing global landscape and manage the economics-security nexus better than our competitors.”