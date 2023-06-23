S’pore to announce new incentives for family offices, launches trade finance registry to counter risks

SINGAPORE – Singapore can help to fight the global threat of climate change by incentivising and organising capital from the public, private and philanthropic sectors and channelling new models of blended finance into sustainable projects that promise longer-term returns, Senior Minister and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) chairman Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Friday.

“The (climate) challenges we face require significant amount of investment over a long period of time. And Singapore should look at this as a growth opportunity,” he added.

He was speaking at the 50th anniversary of the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) at Shangri-La Singapore.

“One important source of (growth capital) that we’re now looking at are single family offices, which is a significant pool of capital that is growing faster than most other sources of wealth,” he said.

MAS will announce in July improvements to its tax incentive scheme for single family offices in Singapore.

These include providing tax privileges, incentives or grants for contributions to charity, channelling capital towards blended finance and investing in the mitigation of climate change globally, Mr Tharman said.

“Overall, we have to strengthen the whole ecosystem of capital, expertise and compassion to address the triple-headed crisis of global warming, loss of biodiversity and a global water crisis.”

The changes are also expected to encourage family offices to pay more attention to the social causes that require compassion, impact, investment and deep engagement in society.

ABS on Friday also launched an information registry to securely maintain a centralised record of trade finance transactions here.

The new Trade Finance Registry will help to mitigate risks such as duplicate financing that are common in the business.

Participating banks will start by registering new trade financing transactions in the registry, and if any of the transactions are found to be duplicated, notifications will be triggered in near real time for further action.

Only information on corporate customers will be provided to the registry, with data encrypted to ensure privacy.

Trade finance refers to the financing provided to facilitate the commercial trading of goods between importers and exporters across international borders.

It is a business that typically involves several parties such as banks, insurers, freight forwarders and logistics service providers.

Duplicate financing is a common risk in trade finance as it involves multiple parties financing a single transaction or shipment.

This occurs when a trader obtains financing from different banks using the same invoice as collateral for each loan, and can result in over-financing and raise the risk of fraud.

Mr Sriram Muthukrishnan, group head of product management, global transaction services at DBS Bank, said: “As an industrywide utility, the Trade Finance Registry seeks to tackle key issues of fraud and duplicate financing that banks face due to information asymmetry.”