S’pore start-up Al Rudder uses AI to help firms bridge language barrier with global customers

HONG KONG - A Singapore-headquartered start-up that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide voice automation for customer service is looking at exponential revenue growth as it rolls out solutions in more languages for businesses with customers around the world.

Speaking to The Straits Times from San Mateo in the United States, AI Rudder co-founder Kevin Wu said global demand for responsive customer service brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic has benefited the firm, which has experienced fast growth.

In 2021, AI Rudder saw a 400 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue. Its annual recurring revenue increased three times that year due to a growing client list.

In 2022, AI Rudder achieved about US$10 million in revenue.

Mr Wu said: “We want to keep the momentum, to grow much bigger in different markets we are working on.

“With the onslaught of ChatGPT, we see more breakthroughs, and we feel we can do more and penetrate more markets earlier than planned.”

Generative AI - such as ChatGPT - with its ability to create new content is giving rise to an entire ecosystem, allowing application builders like Al Rudder to develop new end-user applications, he said.

Founded in 2009, Al Rudder uses automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, and life-like text-to-speech to process conversations to receive and interpret customer intent, and communicate at near-human intelligence.

The company started off on a mission to develop its voice AI applications in multiple spoken languages beyond English, focusing on Asean with its diverse languages and dialects.

Today, Asean is Al Rudder’s largest market. Its conversational AI assistants can understand and speak more than 16 languages with regional accents and dialects.

They include English, Bahasa, Chinese, Hindi, Spanish, Tagalog, Tamil, Thai and Vietnamese.

Plans are in place to roll out AI assistants in more languages, such as Arabic, Cantonese, French, German, Japanese, Korean and Portuguese, to better support multinational companies.

The company is also expanding into other countries, including the United States, where it set up an office in early 2023.

Singapore’s OCBC was AI Rudder’s first banker. It supported the start-up in its regional expansion by setting up accounts for the company in Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia.

OCBC also supported Al Rudder with their in-market cash management and transaction banking needs.