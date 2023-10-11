S’pore’s small retailers to get support to sell online under Amazon-Nanyang Poly pact

SINGAPORE - Small retailers in Singapore could soon benefit from more support to boost their online export capabilities.

Training, including courses in areas such as product sourcing best practices, will be provided under a new programme aimed at helping entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises to operate on the same stage as established brands and to win global customer recognition.

Amazon Global Selling Singapore and Nanyang Polytechnic’s Singapore Institute of Retail Studies (NYP-SIRS) are joining hands for the programme, which will also feature study missions and workshops for product development.

The two sides on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding that aims to equip around 800 Singaporean entrepreneurs and SMEs with the knowledge and skills to take their business online in the next three years and help them seize cross-border e-commerce opportunities.

The e-commerce giant also introduced a fee waiver for new sellers from the region at the Amazon Global Selling Summit 2023 (South-east Asia) held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, where the pact was inked.

Such sellers located in Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and several other Asian regions who register to sell in North America stores will pay US$1 (S$1.36) for the first six months on Amazon’s professional selling plan.

Mr Anand Palit, head of Amazon Global Selling, South-east Asia, said: “This collaboration marks a key milestone in our continuous journey of empowering Singapore SMEs and entrepreneurs to thrive on a global scale.

“We recognise the immense potential within South-east Asia and envision a future where our joint efforts with industry collaborators will serve as a catalyst for the region’s entrepreneurial community. Together, we will not only navigate the opportunities and complexities of cross-border e-commerce but also pioneer innovative solutions that keep local brands at the forefront of global cross-border e-commerce.”

Mr Russell Chan, principal and chief executive officer of Nanyang Polytechnic, said: “By being aware of what local businesses wanted and needed, we were able to work with Amazon Global Selling so that this collaboration delivers real, immediate and practical initiatives which tap Amazon’s global expertise and insights, as well as NYP-SIRS’ experience and know-how in the retail space.”

“This region is quickly developing into a powerhouse for the B2C cross-border market – and this collaboration is poised to make considerable impact,” he added, referring to businesses selling products and services directly to consumers.

During the summit, Amazon Global Selling also outlined its strategic priorities for its business in South-east Asia in 2024.

This includes introducing global infrastructure and resources as well as strengthening local industry and entrepreneurship collaborations.