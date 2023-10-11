S’pore’s small retailers to get support to sell online under Amazon-Nanyang Poly pact

SINGAPORE - Small retailers in Singapore could soon benefit from more support to boost their online export capabilities.
Training, including courses in areas such as product sourcing best practices, will be provided under a new programme aimed at helping entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises to operate on the same stage as established brands and to win global customer recognition.
Amazon Global Selling Singapore and Nanyang Polytechnic’s Singapore Institute of Retail Studies (NYP-SIRS) are joining hands for the programme, which will also feature study missions and workshops for product development.
The two sides on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding that aims to equip around 800 Singaporean entrepreneurs and SMEs with the knowledge and skills to take their business online in the next three years and help them seize cross-border e-commerce opportunities.
The e-commerce giant also introduced a fee waiver for new sellers from the region at the Amazon Global Selling Summit 2023 (South-east Asia) held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, where the pact was inked.
Such sellers located in Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and several other Asian regions who register to sell in North America stores will pay US$1 (S$1.36) for the first six months on Amazon’s professional selling plan.
Mr Anand Palit, head of Amazon Global Selling, South-east Asia, said: “This collaboration marks a key milestone in our continuous journey of empowering Singapore SMEs and entrepreneurs to thrive on a global scale.
“We recognise the immense potential within South-east Asia and envision a future where our joint efforts with industry collaborators will serve as a catalyst for the region’s entrepreneurial community. Together, we will not only navigate the opportunities and complexities of cross-border e-commerce but also pioneer innovative solutions that keep local brands at the forefront of global cross-border e-commerce.”
Mr Russell Chan, principal and chief executive officer of Nanyang Polytechnic, said: “By being aware of what local businesses wanted and needed, we were able to work with Amazon Global Selling so that this collaboration delivers real, immediate and practical initiatives which tap Amazon’s global expertise and insights, as well as NYP-SIRS’ experience and know-how in the retail space.”
“This region is quickly developing into a powerhouse for the B2C cross-border market – and this collaboration is poised to make considerable impact,” he added, referring to businesses selling products and services directly to consumers.
During the summit, Amazon Global Selling also outlined its strategic priorities for its business in South-east Asia in 2024.
This includes introducing global infrastructure and resources as well as strengthening local industry and entrepreneurship collaborations.
In September this year, Amazon introduced Supply Chain by Amazon, an end-to-end, fully automated set of supply chain services that seeks to provide sellers with a complete solution to quickly and reliably move products from manufacturing locations to customers around the world.
The e-commerce firm also said that it will continue actively strengthening collaborations with governments, industry associations and institutes of higher learning in the region to empower entrepreneurs and upskill SMEs.
Mr Palit said: “Amazon Global Selling Singapore has been constantly strengthening and expanding our support for Singapore and South-east Asian sellers, working closely with key partners. We remain steadfast in our commitment to help Singapore and South-east Asian regional businesses grow into global brands.”
Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling said at the summit: “Singapore enterprises are well-placed to sell to the American and global markets. EnterpriseSG has been working with Amazon to onboard Singapore sellers to Amazon.com, which serves the significant and vital US consumer market, where e-commerce revenues are forecast to grow to over US$1.2 trillion annually by 2025.
“Our local companies’ strengths in branding and marketing will enable them to make a strong impression on savvy US consumers.”
Ms Low added: “The MOU will build new capabilities in our SMEs – from understanding e-commerce trends and online shopping behaviour to using new tools and platform features for e-commerce.”
Mr Ivan Ong, co-founder of baby and maternity brand KeaBabies, said: “This MOU is certainly a step forward in supporting and upskilling employees to develop further expertise in the area of e-commerce and selling through Amazon Global Selling. As the world moves towards a digital and borderless world, it is critical that young Singaporeans have an opportunity to learn such relevant skills which, in my opinion, will be extremely valuable in the future.”
Ms Crystal Ren, founder and CEO of Phera, which retails beauty and skincare tech and products, said of the MOU: “This alliance is not only beneficial for SMEs but also instrumental in shaping future entrepreneurs in Singapore. It equips product-centric businesses with the tools to transcend local boundaries and pursue global aspirations, a concept that was once a distant dream for many just a decade prior.”