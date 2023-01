SINGAPORE - Real estate investment trusts (Reits) are looking to make a comeback in 2023 after a torrid 2022, with the pace of interest rate hikes in the United States expected to slow, said analysts.

Favoured by investors for their dividends, Reits took a beating in 2022 as rising inflation and interest rates dented sentiment in the sector. High interest rates make it dearer for Reits, which are debt-intensive, to repay their loans.