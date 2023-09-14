S’pore proptech start-up Simpple eyes global expansion after US IPO

SINGAPORE – Singapore property start-up Simpple listed on Nasdaq exchange in the United States on Wednesday as part of ambitious global expansion plans.

Founder and chief executive Aloysius Chong told The Straits Times: “We want to scale and expand our sales and marketing to overseas markets and open more satellite offices.”

The company does not have an office in the US yet but plans to expand there and to other markets such as Australia, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. It declined to specify the number of potential new hires, but said that Singapore will remain its global headquarters, where it has 35 employees.

Mr Chong said Simpple held its initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq instead of in Singapore because the New York-based exchange is more suitable given its strong liquidity and the greater brand visibility it brings, which will enable it to attract more talent.

“We do have a strong presence in Singapore, which is why [the Singapore Exchange] was our first consideration. But for future growth plans, we think that the overseas market gives us huge potential ... It will help us to reach the international market faster and recruit better talent as well,” he noted.

Mr Chong also said that Simpple is open to a dual listing on SGX in the future.

The firm was founded in 2016 and provides smart facilities management solutions, including an upcoming AI software for building maintenance, surveillance and cleaning. The company serves more than 60 clients in the public and private sectors in the Singapore facilities management market.

Simpple priced around 1.6 million ordinary shares for its IPO at US$5.25 apiece. The counter started trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SPPL”.

The company said it raised about US$8.4 million (S$11.4 million) from Wednesday’s listing, and plans to use the proceeds for overseas expansion, research and development, intellectual property strategy and implementation, and potential acquisitions and strategic investments.

Simpple shares closed down 6.67 per cent at US$4.90 on Wednesday.