S’pore private home prices rise just 0.4% in Q4 as sales fall; 2022 growth at 8.6%

SINGAPORE – Singapore private home prices rose at the slowest pace in two years in the fourth quarter of 2022, as sales fell more sharply than expected on a dearth of major new launches, rising mortgage rates, property curbs and a slowing economy.

The growth in private home prices cooled to 0.4 per cent in the three months to December, according to data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday. This was slightly higher than its flash estimate of a 0.2 per cent price rise, but sharply lower than the third quarter’s 3.8 per cent rise and second quarter’s 3.5 per cent increase.

It is also the slowest quarterly growth since the first quarter of 2020, when prices fell 1 per cent.

For the whole of 2022, private home prices grew 8.6 per cent, slowing from 2021’s 10.6 per cent rise.

Home prices are taking a hit from rising interest rates globally, but Singapore’s property prices have not suffered the sharp drops seen in some other countries, OrangeTee & Tie’s senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun noted.

“Buyers in Singapore are starting to feel the impact of higher mortgage payments, but most can still service their loans as stringent property curbs are in place to ensure buyers remain prudent and our job growth is still healthy,” she said.

The number of new private homes sold plunged by 68 per cent to a mere 690 units in the fourth quarter – the lowest tally since the fourth quarter of 2008, when 419 units were transacted amid the global financial crisis.

For the whole of 2022, new home sales fell 45.5 per cent to 7,099 units, compared with 13,027 units in 2021.

This came about as developers held back new launches, resulting in a mere 504 uncompleted private homes (excluding executive condominiums, or ECs) launched for sale, down from 1,455 units in the previous quarter. For the whole of 2022, developers launched 4,528 units, compared with 10,496 units in 2021.

Resale transactions also saw sharp falls last year. The number of homes resold fell 27.6 per cent to 2,694 units in the fourth quarter, with the transactions making up 75 per cent of all private homes sold. For the whole of last year, resales dropped by 29.7 per cent to 14,026 from 19,962 in 2021.

In 2022, landed property prices grew 9.6 per cent, outperforming the non-landed market, which grew by 8.1 per cent. In the fourth quarter alone, landed prices rose 0.6 per cent from the previous three months, after climbing 1.6 per cent in the third quarter.

Mr Lee Sze Teck, Huttons Asia’s senior director of research, noted that sales volume in the good class bungalow (GCB) market fell to 48 transactions in 2022, half that in 2021. The total value of GCB deals in 2022 was also about half that of 2021, he said.

Non-landed prices gained 0.3 per cent after rising 4.4 per cent in the previous quarter, as prices for suburban homes fell 2.6 per cent following a 7.5 per cent gain in the previous quarter.

Prices in the city fringe outperformed with a 3.1 per cent rise, compared with a 2.8 per cent increase in the previous quarter. In the prime district, prices rose just 0.7 per cent, compared with a 2.3 per cent increase in the third quarter.