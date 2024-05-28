S’pore payments firm Triple-A adds PayPal’s digital currency in bid to chase growth

SINGAPORE - Cryptocurrency payment firm Triple-A has added American firm PayPal’s digital coin to its offerings as the Singapore-based company moves to expand its reach in the United States and globally.

The firm said in a joint announcement on May 28 that it would add stablecoin PayPal USD (PYUSD) into its payment services. This would go live at end-June.

Triple-A, which converts digital currencies into dollars with instant bank settlements, added that it aims to more than double its payment volumes by the end of 2024 with the addition of the PayPal stablecoin.

A stablecoin is a digital token that is typically pegged on a one-to-one basis with fiat such as the US dollar or euro, or to other assets.

PYUSD, issued by blockchain infrastructure platform Paxos Trust Company, is a stablecoin that is fully backed by US dollar deposits, US treasuries and similar cash equivalents.

The tie-up would allow customers of Triple-A to accept PYUSD as a payment method and facilitate cross-border transactions.

This is on top of other digital currencies the firm already processes - Bitcoin; Ether; StraitsX’s Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin XSGD; US dollar-backed stablecoin USDC that is managed by global payments firm Circle; and stablecoin Tether, also known as USDT.

Triple-A’s chief executive Eric Barbier said: “With PayPal’s extensive user base, the launch of PYUSD positions it to become a leading force in the stablecoin market. Integrating PYUSD into our payment solutions enhances our ability to offer businesses worldwide cost-efficient, secure, and fast payment options.”

Launched in August 2023, PYUSD’s market capitalisation has more than doubled since then, while daily transaction volumes have surged by over 600 per cent.

Mr Nick Robnett, who heads asset growth at Paxos, said the tie-up will mean that businesses will be able to leverage the benefits of digital currencies and stablecoins without the complexities of holding them. “This is crucial for companies that still prefer the familiarity of operating with traditional currencies,” he noted.

Paxos, which is backed by investors including Oak HC/FT, Declaration Partners and PayPal Ventures, is licensed in Singapore and has had a presence here since 2012. The firm also has offices in New York and London.

In recent months, Triple-A has been actively expanding its reach in Singapore.

In March, the firm tied up with ride-hailing operator Grab to allow Grab users to top up their GrabPay e-wallets in cryptocurrencies.

In late January, Triple-A teamed up with popular bills payment platform AXS to allow people to use four digital currencies for 550 of the 600 AXS payment services, including paying road tax or other recurring bills.

PayPal made a crypto payments push under former chief Dan Schulman, who exited the firm in end-2023.

It was an early disrupter in the payments industry, but rivals including Apple and Zelle have since crowded the space.

A month ago, PayPal executives raised the forecast for full-year adjusted profit. The company’s stock had struggled in 2023.