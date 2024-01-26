S’pore must innovate, be connected to global economy as resources become more scarce: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE – Innovation, increased productivity and enhanced connection to the global economy can help Singapore offset the ever-growing challenges posed by scarcities in areas like capital, talent and infrastructure, noted Manpower Minister Tan See Leng.

Dr Tan also noted on Jan 25 that Singapore’s resource constraints are being heightened by geopolitical tensions, which have permeated not just to politics, but to trade, technology and security.

“Global supply chains are increasingly being put under pressure of disruptions, limiting many countries’ ability not just to meet, but to access and address the demand for resources,” he said.

“These pressures are felt even more keenly in smaller countries and economies like Singapore, that rely on trade to fulfil our resource needs.”

Dr Tan told the St Gallen Singapore Symposium, which brings together youth, policymakers, business leaders and academia, that Singapore needs to build more self-sufficiency by diversifying supply chains and promoting high-end advanced manufacturing and local production.

The scarcity of talent is another challenge, but the minister noted that there will be limits as to how many foreigners the country can take in before Singaporeans feel less at home, and it will become even harder in the next decade for the country to sustain economic expansion based on workforce growth alone.

That means Singapore must optimise its manpower resources to support high-value, technology-driven and productivity-led growth.

“We must focus on raising the quality of our workers and improving their allocation, the distribution to more productive areas of the economy. We do this through both our local and foreign workforce strategies,” said Dr Tan.

“Our focus for the next bound will be helping our locals move into the more productive growth areas of the economy, for instance sustainability and digitalisation, which also tend to have better paying jobs.”

Energy scarcity is another key challenge for Singapore, which relies on imported natural gas to produce 95 per cent of its electricity needs, noted Dr Tan, who added that the global energy crisis has shown that even strong supply networks can be disrupted.

Singapore has also committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, but it is significantly disadvantaged in alternative, renewable and clean energy.

“Our strategy must be to expand possibilities through innovation, diversification and cooperation,” he said, adding that one solution is to diversify energy sources by exploring emerging low-carbon energy alternatives.

Dr Tan cited efforts to build domestic capabilities, starting with smaller-scale pathfinder projects such as testing and deploying the direct use of ammonia as a low-carbon fuel for energy generation.

The Lao-PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project, which started in June 2022, has also allowed Singapore to draw renewable energy generated from solar and hydroelectric power.