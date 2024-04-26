S’pore microchip firms see growth and investment boom as generative AI proliferates

The company that gives Singapore the largest footprint in the Gen AI chip market is Micron Technology - one of the world’s top producers of memory chips. PHOTO: REUTERS
Ovais Subhani
Senior Business Correspondent
Updated
Apr 26, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Apr 26, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Singapore is poised to emerge as a critical supplier and processing node for semiconductors that can handle the vast computing and memory needs of running generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) applications on devices as compact as smartphones.

As the global market for gen AI products – encompassing both hardware and software – enters a widely expected boom over the next few years, chipmakers here in Singapore and elsewhere are looking to increase their production capacity and broaden their talent pool.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top