S’pore manufacturing slump worsens with 4.2% output drop in March

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s manufacturing recession worsened in March as production shrank for the sixth straight month, according to data released by the Economic Development Board on Wednesday.

Factory output fell 4.2 per cent year on year in March, after falling 8.9 per cent in February.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output fell 6 per cent.

On a three-month moving average basis, manufacturing output decreased 5.6 per cent in March, compared with a year ago.

By cluster, transport engineering saw the largest increase in output, at 23.5 per cent year on year in March.

The marine and offshore engineering segment expanded 48.4 per cent, supported by a higher level of activities in shipyards as well as increased production of oil and gas field equipment.

This was followed by the biomedical manufacturing cluster, which saw output increase 7 per cent year on year.

The medical technology segment grew 18 per cent, with higher export demand for medical devices.

By contrast, output of the pharmaceuticals segment decreased 1 per cent, on account of a different mix of active pharmaceutical ingredients being produced compared with a year ago.

The chemicals cluster saw the steepest contraction of 11.8 per cent in March on a year-on-year basis.

The petroleum segment grew 12.5 per cent on account of higher demand for jet fuel as air travel continued to rise.

Conversely, the specialities segment contracted 6.5 per cent due to lower production of mineral oil and food additives, while the other chemicals segment declined 14.3 per cent due to lower output of fragrances.

Output for the petrochemicals segment fell 20.3 per cent on the back of weak market demand and plant maintenance shutdowns.