S’pore-listed SMEs may scramble for new directors in 2024; more diversity in skills, gender needed

SINGAPORE – Regulators want listed companies here to start reviewing their boards to avoid scrambling to replace independent directors once a tough new listing rule takes effect in January.

The rule stipulates that directors who have occupied board seats in the same company for more than nine years will no longer be considered independent. Companies will have to adjust their boards by April next year.

Data shows that 20.9 per cent of 2,209 independent directors polled have served for more than nine years and will need to be replaced or redesignated to comply with the new rule.

These directors can be redesignated as non-independent or non-executive directors or resign by next year, according to a Singapore Institute of Directors (SID) report on Wednesday.

Researchers for the report collected information from 650 companies, 42 real estate investment trusts (Reits) and five business trusts listed here.

It noted that companies are more likely to replace their long-serving independent directors with new ones rather than go through the complications of redesignating them.

This could lead to a scramble to appoint new independent directors next year, and given that the hiring process takes around three months or more, firms should start adding new ones now, noted Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) managing director June Sim.

Action for companies with financial years ending on Dec 31 must occur by their April annual general meetings, when shareholders vote on new directors, added Ms Sim, who was speaking at a panel to launch the report.

The study noted that the highest percentage of directors who have served more than nine years sit on boards of mature firms, defined as those listed for more than nine years.

A breakdown showed that 43 of the 485 mature firms with long-serving independent directors have three or more such officers who must be replaced or redesignated by next year.

Almost all of these firms are small or mid-cap companies, which are likely to face significant difficulties in attracting experienced independent directors.

Accounting professor Ho Yew Kee at the Singapore Institute of Technology said this is because directors of smaller companies have less support and a lot more hands-on work compared with larger companies.

“Therefore, finding competent directors willing to serve on a smaller board can be challenging. Our concern is that some of the smaller companies end up getting people on the board simply to meet listing requirements but who are not truly competent or independent.”

Ms Sim said: “For these companies, there will be a mad rush to comply. As regulators, we are engaging the sponsors of the Catalist issuers to get them to take action now.”

The report showed a higher percentage of board seats being filled by independent directors, reflecting a progressive shift to greater independence on the corporate floor.