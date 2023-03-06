S’pore insurers to retain Covid-19 coverage, such as for vaccine side effects, in post-pandemic era

SINGAPORE – Insurance coverage for Covid-19 and vaccination side effects looks set to stay, with major insurers here saying they have no plans to reduce such protection from their offerings even as the world emerges from the pandemic.

Prudential Singapore will be continuing with a free plan that was rolled out in 2021 which covers hospitalisation due to side effects of Covid-19 vaccination.

This comes even as Singapore in February lowered its disease outbreak response system condition (Dorscon) level to green – indicating that a disease is mild and poses minimal disruption to daily life – after more than three years of heightened health alerts.

Insurers are keeping Covid-19 coverage for customers at a time when government subsidies for the viral illness’ treatment are being cut back and overseas travel is on an uptrend.

In Prudential Singapore’s case, customers who sign up for a complimentary plan that offers a $100 daily cash allowance for up to 14 days of hospitalisation will be covered till the end of the year. This also applies to existing customers of the plan.

The PRUSafe CovidCover plan was launched in January 2021 for Singapore residents, including non-Prudential customers. It extended coverage to children aged between five and 17 in March 2022. To make a claim, one has to be hospitalised within seven days of receiving a vaccination dose.

Mr Goh Theng Kiat, Prudential Singapore’s chief customer officer, noted that the national Covid-19 vaccination programme is ongoing for those who have not received minimum protection or taken their booster jabs.

“We will continue to offer PRUSafe CovidCover as we want to support our customers and the community in the transition to an endemic Covid-19 new norm,” he said.

Prudential also launched a microinsurance plan called PRUSafe Guard 22 in 2022. The policy, which costs $26 for a six-month term, gives its holders a lump sum payout of $500 if they are hospitalised due to Covid-19, and $1,000 upon diagnosis of any of 21 infectious diseases.

The insurer gave out $3.5 million in cash benefits and donations as part of a care package in 2020. More than half of the sum was paid to 500 customers and their immediate family members who were hospitalised due to the virus, said Mr Goh, noting that a small amount was also paid out to those who bought PRUSafe CovidCover and PRUSafe Guard 22.

Prudential also joins other major insurers that offer Covid-19 coverage in various existing policies. Under these plans, customers are insured against events like hospitalisation and death due to the virus, similar to other conditions they might contract.

Income Insurance foresees an increase in claims as full government subsidies cease for hospitalisation due to Covid-19.

Patients who require treatment for the viral illness and its complications will no longer receive a 100 per cent subsidy at hospitals or Covid-19 treatment facilities from April, regardless of their vaccination status.