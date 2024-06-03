S’pore factory activity expands for ninth consecutive month in May

SINGAPORE – Manufacturing activity in Singapore expanded for the ninth consecutive month in May as it resumes a small, upward trajectory after stuttering somewhat in April amid weaker global growth.

The purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a barometer of the manufacturing sector, rose to 50.6 points in May, up from April’s 50.5 points, according to the latest data released by the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management on June 3.

Meanwhile, the PMI for electronics, a key sector of manufacturing, rose to 51.1 points, up from 50.9 points in the month before.

Readings above 50 points denote growth, whereas those below 50 indicate contraction.

The overall expansion in manufacturing was boosted by improvements in many segments, including new export orders, output, and new orders.

Meanwhile, stocks of finished goods and employment experienced slower growth.

In contrast, both input prices for manufacturing along with supplier deliveries for the electronics sector slipped into contraction. Input price refers to the cost of all the things such as raw materials and services needed to manufacture a good.

On the other hand, input prices for electronics sector and supplier deliveries for overall manufacturing expanded at a slower pace.

Economists told The Straits Times that the PMI data continues to paint a positive outlook for the second half of the year.

Maybank economist Chua Hak Bin and UOB associate economist Jester Koh both felt that the manufacturing recovery remains intact, despite the recent weak readings for industrial production and exports, as well as for the tepid electronics output in April.

OCBC Bank chief economist Selena Ling noted that the trajectory of the domestic PMI aligned with the expansion across the rest of the region, which included the positive readings in the China Caixin PMI, as well as in Indonesia, South Korea, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

On the easing of input prices, she said: “This first contraction could suggest a further resolution of existing supply-chain challenges.”

Meanwhile, she attributed the slump in the supplier delivery gauge for electronics – following two months of expansion – to “heightened geopolitical tensions”.

These include attempts by the US to curb artificial intelligence (AI) chip exports to the Middle East on fears that they may be diverted to China, as well as the recent Chinese military exercises in the Taiwan Strait.

Ultimately, these factors could potentially stifle the sprouting of green shoots in the electronics sector over the near term, Ms Ling noted.