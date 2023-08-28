S’pore exploring ways to manage investments to safeguard economic resilience, national security

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said the Government will work with industries to minimise the impact on businesses and investments. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Chor Khieng Yuit
Senior Correspondent
Updated
15 min ago
Published
27 min ago

SINGAPORE – Singapore is exploring options to manage significant investments into critical entities in the city state, said Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong on Monday.

The move comes as countries around the world, including the US and Germany, seek to limit foreign investments to protect national assets and critical industries.

“We will need to strengthen Singapore’s position as a trusted hub for businesses to invest with confidence. And to do that, we will need to make sure that investments into critical entities do not affect Singapore’s economic resilience and our national security interest,” Mr Gan added.

He was speaking to media on the sidelines of the MTI Economic Dialogue 2023 held at Nanyang Technological University’s alumni house at one-north.

Singapore currently has relatively little restrictions on foreign investments except in a few sectors.

In real estate, as well as broadcasting and domestic media, there are legislative restrictions on foreign direct investments. Meanwhile, telecommunications, financial services and banking, and professional services like law and accountancy are managed through licensing regimes where investors have to seek specific approvals from the relevant regulatory bodies.

Mr Gan said the Government will engage industries and work with them to minimise the impact on businesses and investments.

The story is developing.

