S’pore digital wealth advisor Endowus named 2023 Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

SINGAPORE – Innovative work in the digital finance sector has led local company Endowus to be named as one of the year’s “technology pioneers”.

The firm joins two other Singapore-based winners this year – food tech start-ups Shiok Meats and TurtleTree Labs.

The 100 pioneers for 2023 include start-ups from 31 economies, with the United States leading the way with 29 companies, followed by China with 12.

The World Economic Forum, which compiles the list, said the pioneers comprise early-stage companies involved in developing of new technologies that can have a “significant impact” on business and society.

Firms are evaluated on a number of factors including innovation, impact, funding and valuation. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Spotify and Twitter.

The coveted “Pioneer” label will see Endowus invited to attend World Economic Forum events throughout the year, and engage with it to address key industry and societal issues.

“We are incredibly proud to be the sole Singapore-based digital wealth firm to be named a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer,” said Endowus chief executive Gregory Van.

“This achievement reflects the international recognition of our fee-only independent service model amidst hundreds of innovative and well-respected contenders globally.”

Last week, Endowus was named as one of the top 10 start-ups of the year in the inaugural Action Community for Entrepreneurship awards.

The firm, which was founded in 2017, is the first digital adviser in the region to span both private wealth and public pension savings, such as the Central Provident Fund and Supplementary Retirement Scheme here.

It helps investors with advice and access to institutional financial solutions.

Endowus has raised $67 million in funding from investors such as UBS, EDBI, Samsung Ventures and Singtel Innov8, as well as global venture capital firms Lightspeed Venture Partners and SoftBank Ventures Asia.