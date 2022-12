SINGAPORE – The prime office market is ending the year on a high note as more workers return to the office, with property analysts expecting rents to keep rising in 2023.

Grade A office rents in the central business district have hit $11.70 per square foot per month in this quarter – the seventh consecutive quarter of expansion – to bring full-year growth to 8.3 per cent, well up on the 3.8 per cent expansion in 2021.