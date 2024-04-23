S’pore can lead the maritime world’s push towards digitalisation, decarbonisation: DNV

The global shipping industry emits around 3 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. PHOTO: ST FILE
Ovais Subhani
Senior Business Correspondent
Updated
Apr 23, 2024, 06:39 AM
Published
Apr 23, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s shipping hub is well-placed to lead the world in digital transformation, decarbonisation and adoption of green technologies for the industry, said classification society DNV’s maritime chief executive officer Knut Orbeck-Nilssen.

Initiatives on low-carbon fuels, electrification of harbour vessels and plans to establish the world’s longest green and digital shipping corridor with Rotterdam are among factors that will consolidate Singapore’s position as one of the most attractive and competitive shipping hubs with future-proof ports and logistics infrastructure, he said.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top