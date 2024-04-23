S’pore can lead the maritime world’s push towards digitalisation, decarbonisation: DNV

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s shipping hub is well-placed to lead the world in digital transformation, decarbonisation and adoption of green technologies for the industry, said classification society DNV’s maritime chief executive officer Knut Orbeck-Nilssen.

Initiatives on low-carbon fuels, electrification of harbour vessels and plans to establish the world’s longest green and digital shipping corridor with Rotterdam are among factors that will consolidate Singapore’s position as one of the most attractive and competitive shipping hubs with future-proof ports and logistics infrastructure, he said.