S’pore-based major Tesla investor, who had wanted Musk out as CEO, backs company’s latest bot tech

SINGAPORE - Singapore-based Leo KoGuan, who has invested US$3.5 billion (S$4.8 billion) into Tesla and is planning to buy more shares, said he views the electric carmaker more as a cutting-edge software company and believes its humanoid robot programme will be a force to be reckoned with.

“I see Tesla as an artificial intelligence software company. The key for me is software - software in electric vehicles, energy, insurance and robotics,” said Mr KoGuan, who is the third-largest individual shareholder of Tesla, after the company’s chief executive Elon Musk and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

He was one of the panellists speaking about leveraging innovations at the 2023 Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore this week.

Mr KoGuan, who has a love-hate relationship with Mr Musk, had on Dec 14 publicly called on the Tesla CEO to step down in a tweet, voicing unhappiness over his lack of leadership. At the Forbes conference in Singapore, he reiterated that the 20-year-old Tesla did not need a distracted Mr Musk at the helm, but someone who could execute his vision.

Mr KoGuan, who owns more than 22 million Tesla shares, said its robot - known as Tesla Bot or Optimus - is under-rated as it is still not quite yet a working prototype, but stressed it could potentially replace human labour in the future. The demand is expected to be as high as 10 to 20 billion units.

“Just capturing 10 per cent to 20 per cent of the global labour market will be a humongous replacement by Tesla Bot,” said the Indonesian-born American, who is the founder and chairman of SHI International, an IT-related company which has over 20,000 customers such as Boeing and AT&T. It is one of the largest privately held firms in the United States with revenue of more than US$14.3 billion in 2022.