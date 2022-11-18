S’pore a critical market for HSBC as it eyes growth backed by resurgent Asia: Group CEO

SINGAPORE - HSBC Holdings’ global franchise remains strong and continues to grow steadily as its customers, especially in the Asia-Pacific, continue to expand their global networks.

Mr Noel Quinn, global chief executive officer of the bank, said its strategy of “remaining local while going global” with clients has seen its wholesale, retail and private banking franchise footprints spread via a network of offices in over 60 countries, with key retail hubs in Hong Kong, Britain and Mexico.

Mr Quinn, who was in town earlier this week to open HSBC’s new 140,000 sq ft Singapore headquarters occupying the top seven floors of the 50-storey Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 2, said the Republic remains a critical regional node for the bank.

Europe’s biggest bank and the world’s seventh biggest by market capitalisation, which is headquartered in London, employs over 4,000 people in Singapore. HSBC has been here since 1877.

In an exclusive interview, Mr Quinn said a strong regional presence in Asia is important for the bank.

“We’ve committed to investing US$6 billion (S$8.2 billion) over the next few years in Asia. About 50 per cent of that will be in this region – in the Asean region, in India. Another 50 per cent of that will be in Hong Kong and China. US$3 billion of the investment is going into the market here in South and South-east Asia. Singapore is a critical market for us, and it’s critical for us in two principal areas – international corporates and international wealth.”

Mr Wong Kee Joo, CEO of HSBC Singapore, added that following its acquisition of insurance company AXA last year, HSBC Singapore is aggressively pursuing the mass affluent and high-net-worth markets here with a more complete suite of offerings.

“We are looking at capturing a sizeable amount of the $448 billion market in Singapore with improved product capability and reach,” he said.

He said the bank aims to double its wealth business by 2025 and push for double-digit growth in its commercial banking franchise in Singapore.

Mr Quinn, a 35-year veteran of the bank, dismissed the notion that HSBC is purely Asia-centric, given that over 70 per cent of its revenue was booked from the Asia-Pacific, especially North-east Asia.

“The P&L (profit and loss statement) does not fully reflect our global presence and scale,” he said. “Take our German franchise, for example. Some 85 per cent of our clients’ business is in the Asia-Pacific, and especially China. So when I book US$1 in revenue in Germany from this client, I am also booking more than US$2 for this client in Asia. If you look at our wholesale clients, over 45 per cent of their revenue is booked overseas.”

He pointed out that some 75 per cent of HSBC’s revenue from the corporate bank is internationally connected.

“For every $1 booked here, some $3 orS$4 is booked in the Asean region, through our operations in those markets,” he said. ”Our relationship is local, but our support for clients is global.”