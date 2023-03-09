Rookie traders earning as much as $540,000 in Sydney

SYDNEY - Graduate traders are earning salaries of as much as US$400,000 (S$540,000) straight out of school.

But this isn’t New York, London or Hong Kong. It’s Sydney, where firms including Citadel Securities, IMC Trading and Optiver have established bases, hired rapidly and plan to employ even more. Elite recruits with math and science backgrounds can command up to that amount, people familiar with the matter said.

Sydney has become an unlikely Asia-Pacific hub for tech-driven trading companies, a part of finance that’s bucking the global trend of layoffs and pay cuts. Observers say the city has attracted the high-paying roles thanks to a university system that churns out candidates who adapt well to the business, favourable tax policies and a long history in the trading industry.

Over at Wall Street, bleak expectations for banker bonuses are proving true, as a slump in dealmaking ends the industry’s war for talent and firms regain the upper hand in setting pay. Companies including Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are cutting staff. Tech giants including Amazon.com and Microsoft are also eliminating thousands of jobs.

Only a small fraction of graduates in Sydney start on US$400,000 salaries, and some of the market-makers don’t pay that much. Wall Street banks, meanwhile, offer base wages of around US$100,000 to US$120,000 for an analyst, according to data from Wall Street Oasis.

Optiver pays as much as A$250,000 (S$223,000) plus bonus to a fresh quant researcher, according to jobs website Prosple. Most graduate programmes at trading firms in the city give salaries of more than A$200,000, according to Meade from UNSW Sydney.

At Optiver, perks include in-house chefs cooking free food, massages and gym memberships. IMC added an in-house kitchen and a barista team from this year.

The hiring spree is focused more on becoming a hub for regional markets than building capability for Australia itself, with the timezone proximity allowing traders to cover Japan, South Korea and other large Asian markets.

The market-making industry is booming globally, and companies are recruiting outside Australia, too. And it’s possible to get similar salaries in some other markets. But what’s different is that some of the firms have made Sydney their Asia-Pacific hubs, home to most of their regional employees.

IMC, which employs more than 1,300 people, has been in Sydney since 2002 and now counts the city as its Asia-Pacific headquarters. Around 90 per cent of its more than 300 employees in the region are based there. It’s planning to add about 60 graduates this year in trading and technology across Asia-Pacific, according to Matthew Benney, acting managing director for Asia-Pacific.

While Citadel Securities is boosting hiring in Sydney, Hong Kong remains its hub for Asia-Pacific. The US market maker founded by billionaire Ken Griffin, may increase staff in Australia by 50 per cent to 100 per cent over the next two years, according to Matt Culek, its chief operating officer. The company has more than 60 people in Sydney.

Optiver has most of its roughly 500 Asia-Pacific staff in the city. It has been hiring its biggest ever numbers of graduates and interns in the past few years, according to Tristan Thompson, head of trading for Asia-Pacific. Still, growth in the region is fastest outside of Australia, he said.

Sydney traces its roots in the computer-driven trading business back to the 1990s, when Australia’s stock exchange had one of the biggest options markets in Asia-Pacific, which helped entice firms to the city. Tax breaks on offshore trading revenues, which are in the process of being phased out, also contributed.

Sydney is also a major forex trading hub, and Macquarie Group, which is based in the city, has a longstanding trading business that helped its profits hit a record last year.

The market-making companies have benefited from a flow of math, science and engineering graduates from the top universities, such as the University of Sydney, UNSW Sydney and the University of Melbourne. Traders say graduates hired from Australian schools excel at handling the kind of issues they face in the job.