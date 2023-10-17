Rolls-Royce set to cut 2,500 jobs as CEO extends efficiency push

LONDON – Rolls-Royce is poised to announce the deepest job cuts under chief executive officer (CEO) Tufan Erginbilgic as he streamlines the UK manufacturer to prepare for a demand for large aircraft engines.

The reductions are set to total 2,000 to 2,500 employees, or about 6 per cent of the global staff, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified, discussing plans that have not been announced.

The cuts target the global white-collar workforce, including senior management, one of the people said. A representative for the company declined to comment.

About half of Rolls-Royce employees are in the United Kingdom. A further 11,000 employees work in Germany and about 5,500 are located in the United States.

The last time the company cut a large number of positions was in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, when aircraft around the globe were largely grounded.

Mr Erginbilgic is driving his turnaround effort deeper into the company after having switched some key management positions, including the head of the civil engine subsidiary.

The CEO, who likened the company to a “burning platform” shortly after taking over at the start of the year, has presided over a more than doubling of the stock price as long-distance travel rebounds from pandemic lows. That has reignited demand for large aircraft like the Airbus A350, for which Rolls-Royce is the sole supplier.

The CEO, who joined the company from multinational oil and gas company BP, brought in consultants to advise on streamlining the organisation.

Rolls-Royce makes engines for the largest commercial aircraft and earns money based on their hours of use as well as with lucrative service contracts.

Cash flow at Rolls-Royce has risen rapidly this year, lightening the burden of interest payments just as rate increases make borrowing more expensive. BLOOMBERG