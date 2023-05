SINGAPORE – Cryptocurrencies have been on a tear of late: Bitcoin is up 60 per cent so far in 2023, easily outperforming the S&P 500 at 7 per cent and the Straits Times Index, which is down 1 per cent.

These eye-catching returns have attracted some investors back into cryptocurrencies. Typically, centralised exchanges (CEXs) are the preferred gateway into the asset class due to their perceived simplicity and safety.