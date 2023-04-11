Rocky start but market outlook is positive, with Asia poised to benefit from China reopening

SINGAPORE - Central banks will likely pause their quantitative tightening in 2023, but interest rates will remain higher for longer. The resultant tight credit conditions will impact corporate bottom lines.

While inflation will moderate, tight supply-side conditions and labour shortages will keep prices sticky on the downside.

However, the reopening of China presents huge opportunities for emerging market (EM) assets, especially equities.

These were some of the key themes highlighted in the most recent reports by numerous major investment houses.

The likes of JP Morgan, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, S&P Global, Fidelity International and others reckon that despite Federal Reserve rate hikes, market volatility and the recent turmoil in the banking sector, the outlook for financial markets is generally positive in the medium term.

JP Morgan Private Bank said that a dramatic reset in valuations has created one of the most attractive entry points for stocks and bonds in over a decade.

“Markets have powered through all the turmoil that 2023 has thrown at it,” JP Morgan said in its April 6 strategy report. “Through the first quarter, a diversified portfolio of global stocks and bonds has returned roughly more than 6 per cent. Over the last six months, that portfolio is up an even more impressive 10 per cent.

“What is perhaps most encouraging is that stocks and bonds are both doing their jobs. Equities are driving appreciation (MSCI World index up 7.6 per cent), while bonds are providing a stable ballast (global aggregate bonds up 4 per cent).”

It added that multi-asset and diversified portfolios are on track to continue outperforming cash and inflation in 2023.

But Blackrock noted that the effects of higher interest rates and tightening financial conditions are hitting the economy, “with several indicators flashing red”.

A key signal was the crisis among several US regional banks.

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapsed in March, followed by First Republic Bank, as they were unable to cover a run on their deposits. Their assets, made up primarily of bonds, were trading at substantially lower prices on the market and thus were insufficient to cover the deposits being rapidly yanked out.

A similar crisis at Credit Suisse prompted Swiss regulators to force a takeover by rival UBS.

“The abrupt demise of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, and UBS’ hasty takeover of Credit Suisse are reminders of banks’ sensitivity to confidence and liquidity,” ratings agency S&P Global warned.

Despite these events, most banks remain well capitalised, the investment houses noted.