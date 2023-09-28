Rising volatility driving growth of private markets

SINGAPORE - Rising volatility in traditional investment markets and the search for higher yield are driving a steady growth in private market investments, especially among non-institutional investors, according to Mr David Perez de Albeniz of private market intermediary Allfunds.

“The size of the global private market, which comprises largely of private equity, private debt, venture capital and investment in infrastructure, now stands at well over US$12 trillion (S$16.5 trillion),” Mr Albeniz shared.

Asia accounts for about 22 per cent of this, with Europe taking up another 20 per cent.

Mr Albeniz said the private debt market had weathered the industry downturn well in 2022 and continues to be in demand as it fills the gap left by banks which might not be lending.

“Infrastructure continues to be in high demand and should continue to benefit from the US$15 trillion projected global infrastructure spending gap up until 2030,” he said.

“Meanwhile, private equity will make a comeback once interest rates stabilise as there are huge opportunities.”

The private market comprises privately owned companies which are largely funded by founders and institutional investors. In contrast, the public market involves companies and entities which are traded on the stock market and the general public can invest in them.

Mr Albeniz pointed out that fewer than 15 per cent of companies with revenue of over US$100 million are publicly held. This signals a huge opportunity in the private markets, especially in private debt and equity.

Some 85 per cent of investors in private markets are supranationals, endowment funds and pension funds.

But the retail segment, which accounts for the remaining 15 per cent, is starting to show higher growth.

“While the overall market is growing at about 8 per cent annually, the retail investor segment is growing at a relatively higher rate of 12 per cent year on year now, albeit from a lower base,” Mr Albeniz said.

He added that given the increasing volatility in traditional investments such as equities and bonds, there was a growing appetite from high-net-worth investors for private market investment opportunities.

Also driving demand was falling bond yields amid the high interest rate environment.

Allfunds estimates about 1 to 3 per cent of total private banking assets are now in private markets.

“In Asia, that could represent somewhere around US$30 billion for the top 10 private banks,” Mr Albeniz said.

“Almost every private bank we have spoken to is aiming at having 15 to 20 per cent of their clients’ assets allocated to these alternative strategies. The growth outlook is very strong.”

Growth has been particularly strong in Asia, with China accounting for 80 per cent of the region’s private market investments. But activity in other parts of the region is gaining momentum.

Mr Albeniz added that Allfunds is seeing bigger opportunities within South-east Asia, especially Singapore and Thailand. Hong Kong intermediaries are also showing huge interest, he added.

“From a country allocation perspective, India seems to be in fashion”.