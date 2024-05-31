Rise in credit card and other unsecured debt in S’pore even as card billings fall

SINGAPORE – Credit card billings continue to stay above the $20 billion mark in the first quarter of 2024, although there was a slight fall of 5 per cent from the high of $24.3 billion in the previous quarter.

The billings first crossed $20 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

The latest amount of $23.1 billion may have been a dip from the previous quarter, but credit card rollover balance and bad debts written off have risen, according to the credit and charge card statistics from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 31.

The card rollover balance crossed the $7 billion mark, rising to $7.25 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The rollover balance rose further to $7.33 billion in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 1.1 per cent from the previous quarter.

The rollover balance is the outstanding credit card balance that is not paid by the due date and subject to interest charges.

At the same time, bad credit card debts rose nearly 20 per cent to $89.4 million, a level not seen since 2021.

Bad debts are debts that are no longer deemed recoverable and must thus be written off.

The MAS credit card data is in line with household balance sheet data from the Department of Statistics (SingStat) which was released on May 28.

SingStat data showed that credit card debt grew 15.8 per cent in the first quarter from the same period a year ago to $14.6 billion.

Growth in credit card debt was stronger in the first quarter compared with the third and fourth quarters of 2023. Both quarters recorded growth of 13.3 per cent.

The growth in credit card debt contributed to an increase in personal loans, which rose for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2022.

Personal loans include credit card debt, car loans and others loans like education loans and renovation loans.

In the first quarter, personal loans edged up 0.2 per cent to $95.5 billion.

Besides credit card debt, car loans also contributed to the rise in personal loans.

Motor vehicle loans grew 1 per cent to $9.9 billion, marking the first increase since the third quarter of 2021.

As a result, household liabilities, which include mortgage loans and personal loans, went up for the second straight quarter.

Household liabilities grew by 1.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2024 from the same period a year ago to $364.8 billion.

This extends the growth from the fourth quarter of 2023, when liabilities grew 1 per cent year on year to $364.2 billion.

Most personal loans, such as credit card debt and renovation loans, are unsecured loans not backed by collateral.