Ringgit falls to 25-year low on US dollar gains, China weakness

SINGAPORE - The Malaysian ringgit fell to its lowest level since the 1997-1998 Asian Financial Crisis, as the currency was weighed by the US dollar’s rise and a weak Chinese economy.

The currency dropped by 0.3 per cent to 4.7607 per dollar, the weakest since 1998. It’s the worst performer in Asia this year after the yen.

Against the Singapore dollar, the ringgit was unchanged from Wednesday, trading at 3.4671 per Singdollar at 8.41am.

The latest bout of losses come as the US dollar gains on haven demand amid concerns over the Israel-Hamas war. Malaysia also posted six straight months of decline in exports through August, partly due to a slowdown in China, its largest trading partner.

Bank Negara Malaysia’s decision to pause interest-rate hikes since July is also adding headwinds for the currency as global central banks sound hawkish. That’s put the local overnight policy rate at a record discount relative to the upper bound of the Fed fund rate. BLOOMBERG