Ride-hailing firm GoTo denies merger discussions with Grab

BENGALURU - Indonesia’s GoTo, one of South-east Asia’s biggest ride-hailing companies, said on Feb 13 that it was not in any discussion with Grab Holdings about a potential merger.

Last week, Bloomberg News reported that the companies had restarted talks for a merger.

“Currently, the company is not having any discussion on such matters,” GoTo said in a filing on Feb 13.

GoTo, which has been pressured by losses, reported positive core earnings in the final quarter of 2023, details of which will be provided in March.

Last month, GoTo said TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, had completed a deal agreed in December to buy 75.01 per cent of GoTo’s e-commerce unit Tokopedia for US$840 million (S$1.1 billion). REUTERS