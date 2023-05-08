Richest man in Vietnam doubles down on risky $10.9 billion wager on EVs

SINGAPORE - It’s a familiar story: A business mogul parlaying much of his fortune into a massive bet on electric vehicles (EVs), only to fall on hard times.

Pham Nhat Vuong is among the latest to take after Elon Musk, the PayPal mafia member who made it through what he famously described as Tesla’s “production hell.” Other examples include James Dyson, the household-appliance billionaire; Jia Yueting, founder of the Netflix of China; and Hui Ka Yan, the embattled property tycoon behind China Evergrande Group.

The odds that any of these players ride out the inferno as Tesla did are looking increasingly long. Mr Dyson pulled the plug on his EV venture in 2019. Mr Jia’s Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is staring down a potential Nasdaq delisting. And Mr Hui’s China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group is struggling to survive.

Mr Vuong’s difficulties are proving costly. VinFast, his automaker that filed for a initial public offering (IPO) a year ago, has delayed plans to list in the United States. Vingroup - Mr Vuong’s conglomerate spanning homes, hotels, hospitals and shopping malls - and its affiliates and lenders have deployed a staggering US$8.2 billion (S$10.9 billion) to fund the car company’s operating expenses and capital expenditures the last six years.

The return on all that investment has been meagre: VinFast sold just 93,000 vehicles and 162,000 e-scooters.

Mr Vuong has only doubled down, lining up another US$2.5 billion for VinFast, US$1 billion of which will come from him personally. This month, the company plans to start delivering longer-range versions of its VF 8 sport utility vehicles to US customers.

What’s still unclear is how quickly those SUVs will catch on in what is an increasingly cutthroat EV market, with Tesla slashing prices and putting pressure on incumbents that have been around more than a century. VinFast will need to spend heavily to familiarise Americans with its brand and set up networks for distribution and retailing vehicles.

“Can VinFast run a marathon and sacrifice the short term for the long term?” asks Alexander Vuving, a professor who specializes in power politics and Vietnam at the Honolulu-based Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies. He said it’s likely the company will need deep pockets to sustain losses for many years.

Representatives for Vingroup declined to comment on Vuong’s plans beyond the company’s statement last month saying he would redouble his funding commitments to VinFast.

Noodle beginnings

Mr Vuong, 54, is Vietnam’s richest man, with a US$3.9 billion net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He started his own business while studying in Moscow and has said he left Russia with US$40,000 in debt. He set up a dried-foods company in Ukraine in the early ’90s that sold instant noodles and mashed potatoes and sold it to Nestle for an undisclosed sum in 2010.

Soon after starting VinFast, Mr Vuong spoke openly about his ambition to sell cars in the US and his willingness to spend as much as US$2 billion of his fortune toward achieving that goal.

VinFast made many headlines last year, starting with its announcement in January that it would cease making gas-powered cars. In March, US President Joe Biden praised its plans to build a US$4 billion EV factory in North Carolina. The following month, it filed confidentially for an IPO.

But there was trouble brewing at the top of the company around this time. Michael Lohscheller, a veteran auto executive hired away from leading German carmaker Opel, lasted only a matter of months as VinFast’s global chief executive officer.

Weeks after its confidential filing, Vuong said during a Vingroup shareholder meeting that VinFast might delay the IPO until 2023, citing supply-chain issues and market uncertainties. The parent company nonetheless hosted reporters from Bloomberg and other outlets for tours of its car factory in Haiphong, north of Hanoi.