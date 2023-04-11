Rich Chinese splashing out on luxury have yet to invest big in Singapore

SINGAPORE – When ultra-wealthy Chinese entrepreneurs started moving to Singapore en masse in 2019, investment firms were salivating at the chance to manage billions in new money. So far, it has not quite happened.

Hedge funds, banks and private equity (PE) firms say few of their recent meetings with Chinese tycoons in the city-state have brought in business beyond basic custodian deals, even as the new arrivals spend lavishly on mansions, luxury cars and golf club memberships.

A senior executive at one of Singapore’s largest hedge funds described it as one “big zero”. Another money manager – among the more than 10 interviewed – said none of the handful of inquiries has resulted in fresh funds to manage. They declined to be identified discussing private matters.

Investors are not coming “with a bunch of cash in suitcases”, said Mr Emmanuel Pitsilis, co-head of Asia-Pacific at Partners Capital Investment Group, adding that the new arrivals already have global investments in place so any cash flowing into the country is not automatically being deployed to local capital markets.

The relative pittance of new business from the super-wealthy Chinese arrivals is becoming a hot-button topic and possible prelude to social discord as lawmakers seek answers from the Government. When tax exemption programmes were changed to attract family offices, part of the pitch was that the new money would boost investments and spark a wave of employment.

To be sure, plenty of cash is coming in and family office assets at the country’s banks are on the rise. But money managers say very little of that cash is being invested in funds or PE firms that will generate the hefty fees needed to create a flood of jobs.

Finance executives cite two main reasons for the reluctance, even as outflows from China reach at least US$150 billion (S$200 billion) annually, according to Natixis. The capital markets in Singapore and South-east Asia are tiny by Chinese or Hong Kong standards, and it takes time for these tycoons to feel comfortable with advisers they barely know.

Mr Pitsilis said the newcomers have global allocations in place and the region represents a new, unfamiliar market full of potential pitfalls. Asian clients in general take longer to trust money managers compared with counterparts in the United States, where a whole ecosystem of advisers and data providers make the decision easier, he said.

Just because they are changing location does not mean they are suddenly going to alter everything else and their investments, said Mr Pitsilis, whose firm manages US$48 billion for family offices, endowments and other investors.

Low liquidity

The local bourses, meanwhile, lack the liquidity and high-profile names on the scale of New York and Hong Kong. Hong Kong’s total stock market value is more than 10 times higher that of Singapore, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, while daily trading dwarfs its rival hub. This leaves PE and venture capital across the greater South-east Asian region, which remain relatively small compared with China and Silicon Valley.

“All of Vietnam had a couple of billion dollars in PE investment in 2021,” Mr Pitsilis said, citing a report from Bain & Company. “That is the same size as some of these family offices.”

The limited investment is surprising, given that there is plenty of evidence the Chinese tycoons are setting up bases and spending loads of money on other things.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore last year estimated there were about 700 family offices at the end of 2021. Industry experts say the current estimate is more like 1,400, with mainland Chinese the biggest drivers of growth, according to service providers. The backlog alone of single family offices applying for tax incentives and pending approvals is around 200, according to Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Signs of Chinese wealth are easy to spot in Singapore. Many of the country’s historic black-and-white bungalows – newly converted to private bars for wine and whisky connoisseurs – are popular among Chinese billionaires. The price of golf memberships for expats at the exclusive Sentosa Golf Club surged last year to $840,000 as more Chinese join, according to brokerage Singolf Services.

Newcomers have snapped up luxury condos. High-end residential rents in the fourth quarter of 2022 were up 28 per cent compared with a year earlier, helping the city push New York off the top spot for gains. Licence fees for cars are hitting fresh records of almost US$90,000.

Even the city’s palate is changing, according to Provost’s Chair Professor Sing Tien Foo of the Department of Real Estate at the National University of Singapore Business School. A rising number of restaurants offer more hotpot items from Sichuan province and spicy lamb skewers favoured in Beijing to cater to the arrivals. Visitors to Chef China Hua Chu restaurant are welcomed by a black-visored astronaut sporting a Chinese flag.

Prof Sing co-authored a paper in 2020 that showed Chinese foreign buyers with high spending power tend towards “conspicuous consumption” and properties with visible features of luxury such as penthouse apartments. His research showed they also like to create their own enclaves and social networks in places like Sentosa, where foreigners are often granted exceptions to rules preventing non-citizens from buying mansions.

“We cannot stop this trend – more and more foreigners will find Singapore a very liveable country so they would like to move over here and the Government is trying to attract the talent,” he said. “They have to manage the sentiment properly – I think it is a very sensitive social issue.”