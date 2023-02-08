Revolut enables Singapore customers to trade US stocks on its app

SINGAPORE – Fintech company Revolut is now offering stock trading services to its customers in Singapore, enabling them to gain access to the United States stock market, it said on Tuesday.

The new feature will allow users of Revolut’s financial app to buy and sell US stocks on a fractional basis, which means they can trade for as little as US$1 (S$1.30), it added.

All fees will be waived until March, after which customers will be charged a commission fee of 99 US cents per order.

The firm is able to keep its fees low as it is a mobile-only platform and does not need to bear the costs of manual processing associated with running a physical operation.

The move to launch its stock trading feature in Singapore is expected to make it easier for investors here to trade US stocks and lighten their fee obligations, said Mr Deepak Khanna, head of wealth and trading at Revolut Singapore.

“Traditional providers sting customers with a whole slew of hidden fees including brokerage, mark-ups on foreign exchange into US dollars, as well as deposit and withdrawal fees,” he noted.

Revolut, which aims to help customers gain access to a suite of financial products on its app, was first launched in Britain in 2015. Its business here, Revolut Technologies Singapore, has been regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a major payment institution since October 2020.

Mr Khanna said a decision was made to launch stock trading in US stock exchanges over other bourses as investors can take advantage of the large market size, high liquidity, diverse investment options and the ability to invest in fractional shares.

“With the current business cycle, the US market presents numerous opportunities to customers through exchange traded funds and single stocks, enabling them to diversify across different sectors and regions without the need for minimum trades,” he added.

Revolut joins online brokers Futu Singapore, which runs the Moomoo SG investing app, as well as Tiger Brokers Singapore in providing easy access to the US stock market.

Both Futu and Tiger Brokers also offer stock trading in other markets, including Hong Kong and Singapore.

Mr Khanna said there are plans to include trading in the Singapore Exchange and other Asian bourses on the Revolut Singapore app. It will also add more investment products here.

Last November, Tiger Brokers launched a three-year investment-grade bond fund managed by UOB Asset Management on its trading app.

Futu’s Moomoo SG app also offers a range of wealth management products, including mutual funds and money market funds.