Retrenched Lazada employees to get more payout; extra 2 weeks’ pay per year of service for some

SINGAPORE - After months of waiting, former employees of e-commerce giant Lazada who were laid off in January have finally been told how much more payouts they will be receiving.

Some of them will receive an extra two weeks’ pay per year of service, paid out in about two weeks’ time, while others will receive only “training support” of $1,200, to be paid out in August, according to several ex-employees who spoke to The Straits Times on condition of anonymity.

The ex-employees were from Lazada Singapore and Lazada South-east Asia. They had initially received two weeks’ pay per year of service, which is below industry norms.

In response to queries, Ms Julie Cheong, president of the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU) - which had negotiated with Lazada for the additional benefits - said that the payouts take into consideration the employees’ length of service with Lazada, their job grades and the validity of their membership with FDAWU.

“This implies that a uniform payout is not applicable. More details relating to the payout cannot be shared due to a confidentiality clause in an agreement signed between FDAWU and Lazada Singapore,” she said on May 23.

National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said in a Facebook post on May 21 that the union was closing matters with affected eligible union members.

“They have engaged directly with affected members, gathered and verified all necessary information, and determined the optimal distribution approach to the union’s members. The FDAWU has gone above and beyond to champion the interests of its members during this period.”