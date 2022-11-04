Retail sales in Singapore post monthly growth in September

SINGAPORE – Takings at the till in Singapore saw a monthly increase in September, reversing a decline from the month before.

Total retail sales grew by 3.3 per cent from August to September on a seasonally-adjusted basis, reversing the revised 1.2 per cent dip in August, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics on Friday.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales rose 4.2 per cent from August to September, compared to the 1.7 per cent fall from July to August.

Year-on-year, retail sales continued to climb at a slower pace, rising 11.2 per cent in September from a year ago. This is lower than the revised 13.3 per cent increase in August.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales rose by 16.8 per cent in September, compared to the revised 16.6 per cent in August.

The estimated total retail sales value in September was $3.8 billion, of which the online portion made up 13.8 per cent. Excluding motor vehicles, the total retail sales value was about $3.4 billion.

Of the 14 industries, computer and telecommunications equipment posted a 29.5 per cent increase in sales from August to September, the largest jump of all the categories.