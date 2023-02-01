Retail pop-up in New York to break into US market among efforts by Enterprise Singapore

SINGAPORE – A group of homegrown lifestyle brands are well on the way to cracking the tough United States market after a four-month retail pop-up staged in New York last year by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG).

The reception was so good that six of the 10 brands extended their presence for a further two months and will now close up shop in March.

The showcase – held at department store Showfields – was the first time most of the brands had retailed physically in the United States.

EnterpriseSG devised the initiative to help local firms break into the traditionally challenging US market, which is awash with consumer brands.

Mr Clarence Hoe, the EnterpriseSG executive director who takes care of the Americas and Europe, said: “Brands and products were tastefully displayed, and well-trained service staff ready to share details when you walk past them.

“We helped prepare our companies to refine their brand narrative and a marketing strategy so they stand out from the crowd, and also be cost-competitive.

“We invited media and key influencers, and also secured the billboard space in Times Square to provide a showcase. Not only that, we organised a week-long business mission in New York for them to meet with distributors and retailers for new partnerships.”

The event generated significant footfall with the companies featured in several US media outlets, Mr Hoe said.

For instance, reBynd by Bynd Artisan, which makes customised leather and paper gifts, pitched to the Neighborhood Goods chain and is now selling products at its store in Texas.

Tocco Toscano and DMK, both fashion brands, will also be solidifying their US market entry plans in 2023.

DMK chief executive Eileen Goh told The Straits Times: “With the enthusiastic response at Showfields, we’re eager to delve deeper into the US market.

”Our strategy is to first establish a solid online presence, gain a stronger understanding of the market, followed by brick and mortar expansion in the US. We were also very inspired by the creative retail experiences and storytelling techniques of top brands in the US and are revamping our Plaza Singapura boutique in the first quarter of 2023.”

Tocco Toscano CEO Joseph Lor added: “The showcase garnered quite a bit of interest from potential US partners. We are also adding more sustainable and vegan options into our product mix.”

The other lifestyle brands featured in the pop-up were Anothersole, Eden + Elie, Porcelain, Hegen, Scent by Six, Simone Jewels and Talking Toes.