Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SpaceX signage at the Nasdaq MarketSite after the company's initial public offering in New York on June 12.

- Individual investors eager for a piece of SpaceX’s mega initial public offering (IPO) on June 12 scrutinised their e-mail inboxes and brokerage accounts to see just how big a slice of the pie they received – while others went straight to the open market to scoop them up on day one.

From the start, SpaceX and its underwriters had determined to set aside as much as 30 per cent of the shares sold to the public in the IPO for retail investors. That meant that whipping up interest and buying orders from this group was crucial. Getting an allocation to the stock was competitive, and some retail investors just dived into the market to buy.

“I’m very happy with what I managed to get,” said Joseph Gutheinz, who retired from NASA as an investigator to practise law. Gutheinz did not think of trying to submit an IPO allocation request but managed to buy US$100,000 of shares at US$161 on June 12.

“It’s a great investment,” he said. “Win or lose, I’m happy to be invested at all.”

Retail buying was one of the factors responsible for the pop in the price of SpaceX shares, which surged 19 per cent on their first day of trading, said Art Hogan, investment strategist at B. Riley Wealth in Boston.

“This allocation to retail is far and away the highest I’ve ever seen in my decades on Wall Street,” Hogan said. “It’s the latest, greatest shiny object for retail investors to get into right now.”

The deal became “the largest and most subscribed offering on our platform to date,” said a spokesman for SoFi, one of the retail brokerages involved in the selling group. The spokesman added that all individuals who met SoFi’s criteria received an allocation of the deal.

Net buying of SpaceX shares accounted for about 4 per cent of all single-stock retail turnover on June 12, totalling US$453 million (S$582 million) and running at 3.5 times the pace of runner-up Nvidia.

“Retail investors have shown up for SpaceX in a big way,” said Vanda Research, a firm that tracks the activity of self-directed individual investors and that spent much of June 12 monitoring trading in the high-profile IPO.

In the first 20 minutes of trading, SpaceX shares had vaulted to second place in the ranks of most actively purchased stocks by retail investors and by mid-afternoon were in first place, dwarfing rivals, Vanda reported.

Allocations fall short

Allocations, however, for some retail investors fell short of what they sought.

“Requested 250, received nothing,” one of the rare disgruntled would-be investors reported on a Reddit chat devoted to figuring out who had received allocations. “Requested 555, got 10” and “requested 1,000, got 85”, other Reddit posters noted.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk, whom the IPO has made the world’s first trillionaire, pledged in 2024 that if any of his still-private companies went public in the future, he intended to make sure that retail investors, especially holders of his other public company, Tesla, would have priority in accessing the new deal.

“Loyalty deserves loyalty,” he said in a post on X at the time.

Already, some fans of Musk and SpaceX are providing further signs of their commitment and conviction.

Clint Sorenson, chief investment officer of Ascentis Asset Management, told Reuters he offered all of his firm’s clients who had invested in SpaceX via private investment vehicles before the IPO the opportunity to hedge their exposure to the stock now that it is publicly traded. No one took him up on the idea, he said.

“Everyone wants to keep holding and celebrating right now; no one wants to even think of hedging their risk because they believe in the story so much,” Sorenson said. REUTERS