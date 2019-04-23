Reskilling bank workers for a more tech-driven, empathetic future

SINGAPORE - Skills that manager Alison Liew picked up during a three-day course as part of a professional conversion programme have allowed her to collaborate better with her colleagues.

She applied what she learnt about human-centered design and found she could better empathise with her colleagues at OCBC Bank, where she has worked for the past 33 years. The bulk of Ms Liew's job involves procurement such as buying furnishings for the bank's offices.

"I learnt how to ask questions and probe further (about colleagues' needs)," Ms Liew said on Tuesday (April 23), noting that she could then make targeted recommendations on how to improve the bank's workspace.

Banks are upgrading workers' skills given the rise of data analytics and artificial intelligence and an increasing focus on users' perspectives in solving problems.

Ms Liew said that in the past, her colleagues would e-mail her about furniture requests and she would tell them what was feasible based on the company's rules. That often marked the end of their interaction but she has since developed a more collaborative approach.

On one occasion, she looked into a request for a wider walkway in the office and realised that the department had an employee who needed wheelchair access.

She then put in a request that helped make the office more accessible to wheelchair users.

Being able to create more useful workspace like this has increased her job satisfaction, Ms Liew said.

Related Story Most financial sector jobs will be impacted by technology so employees must reskill: IBF and MAS

A report commissioned by the Institute of Banking and Finance and the Monetary Authority of Singapore released on Tuesday showed that workers in the financial sector need to reskill to tackle technological changes.

DBS Bank committed $20 million in 2017 to equip its 26,000 employees with digital skills.

United Overseas Bank raised its training budget to $26 million last year to ensure employees are equipped with digital capabilities.

Singapore University of Social Sciences economist Walter Theseira said that "clear-eyed understanding of what specialist skills can be practicably trained within the timeframe that employers are willing to accept and pay for" is necessary as specialist skills such as applied data analysis require students to have had done mathematics and statistics at an undergraduate level.

General skills such as lateral thinking, process excellence and negotiation may not be trainable as they tend to be acquired with experience and time, and not through a short module, he added.

CIMB Private Banking economist Song Seng Wun said technology has allowed customers to bank on the go, reducing the need for branches and tellers. Support networks have thus shrunk while demand for tech specialists has increased, he added.