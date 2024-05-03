Rents for luxury homes in Singapore jump in Q1 amid wider market slump: Huttons

SINGAPORE - Rents for large luxury homes in Singapore jumped in the first quarter, in contrast to an overall slump in the wider market, as demand from high-net-worth foreigners met with limited supply, real estate agents said.

Analysis by Huttons Asia showed that one market segment in particular – private non-landed residential four-bedroom units – saw a 36.5 per cent jump in demand in the first quarter, compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.

Leasing demand in this segment was also 19.3 per cent higher year on year, the Huttons report released on May 2 showed.

The spike in demand for high-end four-bedroom units pushed rents for such properties up by 6.5 per cent in Q1 to an average of $17,467 a month, from $16,396 during Q4 2023, Huttons said.

The agency’s basket of luxury properties tracks residential units in the prime Core Central Region (CCR) valued at $5 million and above, and with a strata area of at least 2,000 square feet.

The rise in both transactions and rents for larger luxury units contrasts trends in the wider market, where rents have been declining since the last quarter of 2023. Overall private housing rents fell 1.9 per cent in Q1, based on the latest Urban Redevelopment Authority data released last week, extending the 2.1 per cent decline in the previous quarter.

“The stronger demand for four-bedroom units may be due to more high-net-worth foreigners relocating to Singapore because of geopolitical tensions,” said Huttons Asia’s chief executive officer, Mark Yip.

“It is (also) probably due to the limited supply of such units,” he added.

Huttons estimated the rental volume for luxury homes in Q1 2024 to be 569 units, 3.6 per cent higher than in Q4 but 2.6 per cent lower year on year.

Projects such as Seascape, The Orchard Residences and The Residences at W Singapore Sentosa Cove had greater rental demand in Q1, said Yip.

CBRE’s head of residential services, Linda Chern, said developments such as Boulevard 88, 15 Holland Hill and Leedon Green could also be experiencing more demand.

“These are brand-new projects, with bigger square footage and larger units,” she said.

ERA Singapore’s key executive officer, Eugene Lim, observed that the private residential rental market is undergoing a divergence.