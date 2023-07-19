Rent increases helped make record earnings for King Charles III

LONDON – Rents in the United Kingdom are rising at a record pace, a trend that helped the nation’s most famous landlord, King Charles III, make a big payday.

Charles received 26.2 million pounds (S$45.18 million) this year from his vast property empire, known as the Duchy of Lancaster. Charles inherited the estate when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died last fall.

The 45,000-acre estate is roughly the size of Washington, DC, and it generates millions of dollars a year in rental income, without paying corporation taxes like most businesses in Britain are obliged to. (Charles voluntarily pays an undisclosed amount of tax on his private income).

The Duchy recently published its first records since Charles took the throne. They show that he has weathered the financial woes faced by his nation, raking in a bigger private income than his mother ever did.

Those profits came in part thanks to increased rents on tenants living on royal land. The Duchy also saw increased earnings from commercial properties. The accounts give an early insight into how, as king, Charles is running his financial empire.

How much did he make? And what is a duchy?

A duchy is a territory traditionally governed by a duke or duchess. The Duchy of Lancaster is a US$1 billion (S$1.32 billion) real estate portfolio tasked with making money for whoever holds the throne. The monarch uses these funds to support the extended royal family.

Charles’ private income from the Duchy was 26.2 million pounds, about 2 million pounds more than his mother last made. Charles has fewer family members to support than his mother did.

This money is separate from the annual 86-million-pound taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant, which pays for most official royal expenses.

So, the Duchy raised rents?

Yes. Records show that the Duchy raised rents by 3 per cent over the last fiscal year, which is just below the pace of private rental increases that have contributed to a cost-of-living crisis.

Private rents are increasing at their fastest rate on record across the United Kingdom, though the official figures only go back to 2016. The Duchy’s rent hikes accounted for an extra 8.2 million pounds for the royal coffers. The Duchy said that “refurbishment and restoration” had led to “improved rental values.”

Of course, Charles is not a typical landlord. He does not rely on rental income to pay his home mortgage or household bills.

What does this tell us about Charles?

Charles ascended to the throne at a time when millions of British residents cannot afford their living expenses. Standards of living are falling as wages fail to keep pace with rising housing and food costs.

The king appeared to be sharply aware of this when, after his mother’s passing, royal sources began telling the British media that Charles envisioned a “slimmed-down monarchy.”

The latest Duchy of Lancaster figures show no notable signs of cost-cutting in Charles’ private estate. Operating costs increased 40 per cent as the Duchy hired more staff and gave its chief executive officer (CEO) a pay rise to 275,000 pounds.