Remaining Twitter advertisers still undecided on sticking with Musk

SAN FRANCISCO – Several big-name Twitter advertisers are monitoring Elon Musk’s changes to the service, watching and weighing whether to stay on the platform.

Microsoft, Verizon Communications and Charter Communications are among the companies taking a wait-and-see approach.

They have not yet made a decision about their Twitter advertising, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The companies declined to comment.

Meanwhile, United Airlines suspended its advertising on Twitter earlier this week, spokeswoman Leslie Scott said on Friday without commenting further.

South-west Airlines isn’t making any immediate changes to its Twitter advertising but will continue to closely monitor the situation, a spokeswoman said.

American Airlines Group and Delta Air Lines didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

HBO, one of Twitter’s largest advertisers according to research firm Pathmatics, is also evaluating its spending. An HBO spokesperson said the network “will be assessing the platform under its new leadership” and has yet to “determine appropriate next steps”.

Illumina, which makes DNA-sequencing machines, said it’s “constantly evaluating how and where we advertise – and that includes watching what happens with Twitter very closely”.

Omnicom Group, one of the world’s largest advertising firms, said it’s “in close contact with Twitter as we assess the impact of new ownership and potential changes in their strategy”.

Companies are under increasing pressure to make a decision on whether to keep spending on Twitter after Mr Musk took over the company last week and ushered in sweeping changes, including laying off about half of its workforce.

While Mr Musk has pledged not to let Twitter become a cesspool of toxic content, he himself posted and deleted a tweet linking to an unfounded conspiracy theory shortly after the deal closed.

United joins Pfizer, General Mills and Volkswagen among the brands that have already paused their advertising on the social media site.

Mr Musk tweeted on Friday that the company had experienced a “massive drop” in revenue as advertisers withdrew.