Regulators raid Toyota offices over safety scandal, sending shares down

TOKYO - Toyota Motor shares fell as much as 1.4 per cent after government authorities raided its headquarters on June 4 for defrauding safety certification tests.

A day earlier, the world’s No. 1 carmaker announced the suspension of sales and deliveries for three vehicles, escalating a safety scandal that has embroiled a handful of the world’s top automakers.

Toyota submitted faulty data during pedestrian-safety tests for three current models - the Corolla Fielder, Corolla Axio and Yaris Cross- and used modified test vehicles during collision-safety tests for four past models, including the Crown, the transport ministry said on June 3.

Toyota was among five carmakers, including Honda Motor and Mazda Motor, found to have falsified or manipulated safety data while applying for certification.

The emerging scandal is “extremely regrettable,” economy minister Ken Saito said on June 4 during a news conference, adding the ministry is investigating the impact on suppliers and will respond appropriately.

Authorities entered Toyota’s headquarters in Nagoya on at 9.30am local time on June 4, according to the transport ministry.

Transport ministry officials said they would also conduct on-site inspections of Honda, Mazda, Yamaha Motor and Suzuki Motor.

Toyota said shipment halts will affect two assembly lines responsible for the production of 130,000 units a year. The world’s biggest carmaker made and sold more than 11 millions passenger vehicles in 2023.

Meanwhile, Mazda said it fabricated test results and tampered with the units used for collision testing in five models, including the Mazda2 and Roadster RF, according to a statement on June 3. Irregularities were identified in over 150,000 units the automaker has produced since 2014 for the Japan market.

“We will bear costs incurred to suppliers due to the shipment halts,” Mazda chief executive officer Masahiro Moro said, adding the company would make efforts to prevent the lapses from recurring. The halt is likely to affect 3,500 orders and the carmaker is not considering recalls at this point.

Mr Moro attributed the data issues to employee misinterpretations of unclear procedure manuals, not an “organisational cover-up” or “malicious falsification.”

Separately, Honda was found to have fabricated data related to noise and gasoline engine output, affecting more than 3 million units. Still, customers can continue to use their vehicles, which include the Accord and Odyssey, since they meet legal standards. The automaker didn’t find any falsification for cars currently being sold, or for upcoming models.

Honda shares fell as much as 2 per cent in early morning trading on June 4.