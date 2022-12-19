Regent Singapore to rebrand as Conrad as more hotel owners seek new partners for better value

Regent Singapore will be rebranded as Conrad Singapore Orchard from Jan 1, 2023. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Pontiac Land Group CEO David Tsang (left) and Hilton senior vice-president of development in Asia-Pacific Clarence Tan. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Kang Wan Chern
Assistant Business Editor
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
SINGAPORE – Regular patrons of Chatterbox, famed for its $25 chicken rice, may have felt a little disconcerted when Mandarin Orchard hotel, where the restaurant has been operating since 1971, was rebranded as the Hilton Singapore Orchard in February.

Rebranding can result in some initial confusion among customers of popular businesses that have become synonymous with the hotels where they operate. But it is a small price to pay for hotel owners who want to offer better and fresher options to their guests.

