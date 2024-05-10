Raise starting pay for accountants, set up more pathways into industry to draw more talent: Report

SINGAPORE – Better starting pay is just one measure being suggested to lure more talent into the accounting sector amid declining interest in the profession among job seekers.

The proposal was put forward in a report by the Accountancy Workforce Review Committee that outlined several ways to make the industry more appealing to graduates and other mid-career professionals.

It comes as fewer students are interested in studying accountancy, while people who do not have a background in the field find it difficult to enter the profession, the report noted.

Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, said at the report’s launch event on May 10 that young accountants feel that their starting pay lags behind that of their peers while they have to work long hours, especially in the peak season.

“At the end of the day, employees should feel appropriately compensated for the work they put in. Otherwise, the profession will not be able to attract enough young talent, despite good long-term salary and career prospects,” said Ms Indranee.

The 2023 Graduate Employment Survey noted that accountancy graduates from Singapore’s autonomous universities earned a median gross monthly starting salary of $3,800, which was lower than that of their peers ($4,313).

Accountancy graduates in accounting jobs earned even less – $3,600. While accounting firms have undertaken pay revisions over the years, starting salaries remain a notch below those in other sectors.

Ms Indranee noted at the launch at ISCA House in Cecil Street that some of the major accounting firms have committed to reviewing their starting salaries, without elaborating further.

Singapore’s accountancy sector is 120,000-strong, with about 20 per cent employed in accounting firms, which contribute $2.95 billion to the country’s gross domestic product.

The report also outlined a quicker route to gaining the national accountancy qualification, known as the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification (SCAQ).

Polytechnic accountancy graduates must complete the foundation and professional programmes to earn the qualification, while autonomous university accountancy graduates are required only to do the professional programme. All accountancy graduates must also fulfil three years of practical experience in an accredited training organisation.

Polytechnic graduates with an accountancy background get an exemption for the taxation module, in addition to the principles of financial reporting module from which they are already exempted.

With this exemption, an aspiring chartered accountant will have to take fewer foundation programme examinations and can become certified about six months earlier. The entire SCAQ journey previously took up to four to six years for polytechnic graduates.

Autonomous university graduates would have had to take between two and three years after graduation to get the SCAQ qualification.

The Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) now gives greater weight to a graduate’s prior relevant work experience in the SACQ’s three years of practical experience requirements. This extra consideration could shave up to six months off this requirement.