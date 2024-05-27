Raffles Family Office names managing partner Kendrick Lee as Singapore CEO

SINGAPORE – Raffles Family Office has promoted its managing partner and co-founder Kendrick Lee to chief executive of its Singapore office, advancing the firm’s presence in South-east Asia.

The promotion was effective as at April 1, a spokesperson for the firm said.

“With Singapore serving as the firm’s dual headquarters alongside Hong Kong, the role strengthens the firm’s comprehensive capabilities in the city-state and across South-east Asia,” the commercial multi-family office and independent asset manager said on May 27.

In his previous role, Mr Lee spearheaded Raffles Family Office’s expansion into the region, which marked the launch of its Singapore office in 2019.

Before co-founding the firm, Mr Lee held multiple positions at Pictet, CIC and Indosuez over his 15-year private banking career, specialising in serving ultra-high-net-worth clients across Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore.

Mr Lee said: “With the surging demand for family office services in the region, our mission to provide bespoke, comprehensive wealth management solutions has never been more important.” THE BUSINESS TIMES

