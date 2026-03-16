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National swimmer Quah Ting Wen discusses finding the joy in swimming and when she will hang up her goggles for good.

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get a head start in your personal finance, career and life with The Straits Times.

In this episode, ST video journalist See Kai Wen hosts national swimmer Quah Ting Wen, who tells him how American figure skating Olympic champion Alysa Liu’s infinite mindset inspires her as an athlete.

The infinite mindset belongs to people who emphasise enjoying the game, rather than having their focus on winning it.

With 65 medals under her swim cap, Ting Wen is the most bemedalled athlete in the SEA Games. She also speaks about the bittersweet feeling of racing with her sister and how she navigates that complicated relationship.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:50 How Ting Wen started her swim journey

4:19 Reflecting on being SEA Games’ most bemedalled athlete

10:33 Alysa Liu’s success in the Winter Olympics

14:17 What are finite games and infinite games?

19:47 Financial realities of being an athlete in Singapore

27:56 When will Ting Wen stop competing?

32:31 What Ting Wen would have done if she weren’t a swimmer?

36:14 How can everyday people adopt the infinite mindset?

Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ

Host: See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Eden Soh

Executive producers: Ernest Luis, Lynda Hong & Joanna Seow

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