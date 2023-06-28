Qantas names new CFO in latest management overhaul

Australia's flagship carrier plans to create 8,500 new jobs locally within the next decade.
BENGALURU - Qantas Airways has appointed Mr Rob Marcolina as its new chief financial officer, the company said on Wednesday, succeeding Ms Vanessa Hudson, who was in May named the carrier’s first woman chief executive.

Mr Marcolina, who joined in 2012, is currently group executive of strategy, people and technology and will take over once Ms Hudson starts as CEO in November.

Australia’s flagship carrier also named chief customer officer Markus Svensson its new domestic CEO as it plans to create 8,500 new jobs locally within the next decade.

“We have a lot of expansion planned in the years ahead and that will translate into thousands of new front-line jobs and millions of hours of training,” Ms Hudson said in a statement.

Ms Catriona Larritt, with the carrier for about eight years and former chief commercial officer at its budget arm, Jetstar, will become the chief customer and digital officer, the company said. REUTERS

