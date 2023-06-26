PwC unit sale fails to allay concerns, Australia senator says

SYDNEY – The decision by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to sell its scandal-plagued government services business in Australia has done little to ease its troubles in the country, with a senior lawmaker questioning the firm’s motives.

PwC, which has been under fire after it used confidential information gathered during its tax advisory work with the Australian government to advise global companies on how to benefit from new tax laws, on Sunday announced the sale of its government business for A$1 (90 Singapore cents).

Senator Deborah O’Neill, a member of the governing Labor Party and head of the finance committee that has been pushing for more details on the scandal, criticised the decision.

“We have this unseemly haste with a profit-driven motive to try and phoenix itself back into some sort of connection with the government,” she told ABC Radio on Monday. “I’m very concerned at this point of time that the motivations of those at PwC remain self-centred and not about service.”

The consulting firm said the deal to offload that part of its organisation to Sydney-based private equity firm Allegro Funds, will allow it to “move forward with predictability and focus and ensure stability” for its other clients. The sale represents about 20 per cent of its local revenues and will help protect about 1,750 jobs, PwC said.

About 130 PwC Australia partners and up to 2,000 employees from the government consulting arm will move to a new company, codenamed Bell, the Australian Financial Review reported.

PwC admitted to governance failures, with global chairman Bob Moritz saying that the business failed to meet its own code of conduct and uphold professional standards and values.

“Its past actions are not representative of the work and behaviours of PwC around the world and I am deeply sorry to our clients, our broader stakeholders and our people,” Mr Moritz said in a statement on Sunday.

The firm said it has taken a number of steps to “enhance its governance, culture and accountability”.

As well as hiving off the government services unit, PwC announced the appointment of Mr Kevin Burrowes, a 37-year veteran of the firm, as the new chief executive of the Australian operations. He will relocate to Sydney from Singapore.

Earlier in his career, Mr Burrowes held senior executive positions at IBM, Credit Suisse Group and Royal Bank of Scotland, according to the statement. His main priority will be to focus on ethics and controls as the firm looks to regain the trust of its stakeholders, it said.

This will not be an easy task; PwC has already been frozen out of a number of high-profile jobs because of the scandal.

Ms O’Neill said the situation has just “got from worse to worse”, adding that it will take a lot of work to rebuild trust between the government and the new Allegro company, which will be dominated by PwC staff.

“You can’t just rebirth your way out of the cultural practices of the mothership that they are coming from,” she said.

Allegro, founded by Mr Chester Moynihan and Mr Adrian Loader in 2004, earlier this year bought law firm Slater & Gordon, according to its website. The firm has more than A$4 billion in assets under management. BLOOMBERG