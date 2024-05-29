PwC loses five China clients in May after Evergrande-linked probe

The Chinese authorities are probing PwC’s involvement as a former auditor for Evergrande. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
May 29, 2024, 12:16 PM
Published
May 29, 2024, 11:38 AM

HONG KONG - PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) lost five Chinese clients in May alone, adding to a list of more than a dozen companies it has stopped auditing in the country in the last two years.

China Taiping Insurance Holdings said on May 27 that it appointed KPMG as its auditor for 2024 after PwC retired, just as China Merchants Bank replaced it with Ernst and Young.

China Railway Group and China Electronics Huada Technology are among the others that changed auditors.

The latest business losses underscore the challenges for PwC as regulators examine its auditing role for China Evergrande Group.

The company has come under intense scrutiny after China launched one of the biggest investigations into financial fraud in history.

A representative for PwC said the company could not immediately comment.

The authorities said that Evergrande’s main onshore unit, Hengda, overstated its revenue by 564 billion yuan (S$107 billion) in the two years through 2020.

The Chinese government authorities are probing PwC’s involvement as a former auditor for the real estate giant, people familiar with the mater said in March.

In recent years, PwC resigned as an auditor from at least 10 Chinese property companies, including Sunac China Holdings, Shimao Group Holdings, Sino-Ocean Group Holding and Agile Group Holdings. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
PwC denies anonymous letter allegations, plans investigation
China examining PwC role in $105 billion Evergrande fraud case

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top