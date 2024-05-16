Punggol Digital District takes shape, with two-thirds of space pre-committed

SINGAPORE – Most of the built-up space in Punggol Digital District (PDD) has been pre-committed, noted business park developer JTC Corporation.

The incoming tenants largely hail from four sectors: Cyber security, artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, fintech, and smart living.

The largest commercial tenant is lender UOB, which has invested $500 million in a 12-storey building in the business park.

Others include AI and robotics firm dConstruct Technologies, systems integrator Delteq, blockchain-solutions provider Wanxiang Singapore and the Association of Information Security Professionals.

Their public-sector neighbours include government-linked entities such as the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and the Government Technology Agency.

JTC said: “We are in advanced negotiations with other prospective tenants.”

One of the new tenants is three-year old start-up dConstruct, which is leasing an entire floor in the 10-storey building above the train station.

Chief executive Lim Chinn said the company is on a growth track. It employs 30 staff now, but that is expected to grow to 80 by December and more than 200 by the end of 2025.

Mr Lim said the location is attractive as it is future-inspired, with good work-life integration and opportunities to collaborate with academia and other tenants in similar industries nearby.

“The key appeal is the vibe, this idea of innovation that is underpinned by the smart infrastructure,” he added.

Meanwhile, UOB plans to use its upcoming 300,000 sq ft tower block as its technology and innovation centre when it is ready by the second half of 2026.

Mr Marcus Lai, its head of corporate real estate services, said: “It will be our next innovation lab, where new products and features will be ideated, developed, piloted and eventually rolled out to the bank’s key markets in the region.”

He added that the building will be home to about 3,000 staff in technology, innovation and digital roles, and will include the bank’s innovation accelerator, UOB FinLab.

Overall, most of the PDD’s buildings, which are meant for office and business park use, are expected to receive their temporary occupation permits between 2024 and 2025.

Among its features is a 1.6km walkway that snakes through every building in the district on the fifth floor.