Pump prices in Singapore rise amid widening Middle East conflict

Generic photo of a pump attendant fueling a car at Shell Lakeview petrol station on August 7, 2023. Can be used for petrol price , energy, gas stories.

Prices of petrol have largely climbed as a conflict in the Middle East that has shut a crucial channel for oil supplies escalates with no end in sight.

ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Annabelle Liang

and

Rosalind Ang

  • Petrol prices in Singapore rose on March 3 amid escalating Middle East conflict. Most operators raised 95-octane fuel to $2.92 per litre, while SPC held its price at $2.87.
  • Escalating Iran war has closed the Strait of Hormuz, critical for supplies of global oil.
  • Diesel prices also rose as geopolitical developments pressured commodity prices.

SINGAPORE - Prices of petrol have largely climbed as

a conflict in the Middle East

that has shut a crucial channel for oil supplies escalates with no end in sight.

Shell was the first to raise its posted price of the popular 95-octane fuel by four cents to $2.92 per litre on the morning of March 3.

Caltex increased its prices to match Shell’s past midday, a move that was followed closely by Esso. Sinopec backed the trend hours later.

SPC is the only operator that kept prices of 95-octane petrol unchanged, at $2.87, through the day.

It has not raised prices of its offerings as at the morning of March 4, according to the Price Kaki, a necessities price tracker set up by the Consumers Association of Singapore.

Currently, SPC has the cheapest 92-octane petrol at $2.84, with Esso and Caltex raising prices to $2.88. Shell and Sinopec do not offer 92-octane petrol.

SPC also offers regular 98-octane petrol at the lowest rate at $3.38. Esso and Sinopec are offering the grade at $3.42, with the priciest being at Shell at $3.44.

The so-called premium 98-octane option ranges from $3.55 at Sinopec to $3.66 at Shell.

Commercial fleet owners and taxi drivers were not spared, with diesel pump prices rising in tandem. The highest posted price is $2.70 at Shell, Esso and Caltex, with the lowest at $2.57 at SPC.

Global energy prices have surged as the US-Israel war on Iran halted exports from the oil-and-gas rich region.

An Iranian Revolutionary Guards senior official said on March 2 that the critical Strait of Hormuz was closed and vowed to attack any ship trying to pass. The waterway typically handles a fifth of the world’s oil and large volumes of gas.

Israeli and US forces struck targets across Iran on March 3, prompting Iranian retaliatory strikes around the Gulf as the conflict widened to Lebanon.

Singapore relies heavily on the Middle East for petroleum. It refines and re-exports a portion of its supply to countries in the Asia Pacific region.

Geopolitical developments can put pressure on the prices of commodities over fears of a persistent disruption in supply routes.

In March 2022, the Ukraine crisis was behind several rounds of increases in fuel prices, with the 95-octane petrol

breaching the $3 mark

.

Fuel pump prices reached new highs several months later, with a litre of the costliest grade of petrol

crossing $4 for the first time

.

