Public views sought on move for businesses to disclose intangible assets

SINGAPORE - A public consultation has been launched to gather views on a framework meant to help businesses disclose their intangible assets, as part of a move to improve transparency in the market.

Intangible assets are non-physical assets of a company that include technologies, brand recognition, trade secrets and intellectual property such as patents, copyrights and trademarks.

The public consultation, launched by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) and the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (Ipos), will run from Wednesday to Feb 28, 2023.

The Intangibles Disclosure Framework was developed by a working group comprising representatives from a mix of industries and from companies such as the Big Four accounting firms and the Singapore Exchange Regulation.

Mr Frederick Chin, co-chairman of the working group, said: “As businesses increase their investments in intangible assets, there is a need for an intangibles disclosure framework to help improve transparency and decision-making by private and capital market players.”

For example, such a framework would give banks a better understanding of how these assets contribute to the cash flow of businesses. This, in turn, could improve financing for a company as investors and financial institutions would have clearer insights on its intangible assets.

The framework consists of four pillars – strategy, identification, measurement and management. They cover areas such as how these assets help to generate returns for a company and its investors, what sort of metrics and targets are used to measure the performance of these assets, and what the risks and opportunities are.

The framework is part of the Singapore Intellectual Property Strategy 2030 road map that was launched in April 2021. The long-term goal of the 10-year blueprint is to build a credible and trusted intangible asset valuation and reporting system to help enterprises manage and commercialise these assets.

Globally, intangible asset valuation and reporting are still nascent, and no jurisdiction has developed such a disclosure or valuation framework for such assets, the group said in a consultation report.

This is despite investments in intangible assets ballooning over the past two decades, and have since overtaken investments in tangible assets.

Payments for the use of intellectual property globally have increased by 74 per cent over the past decade to hit US$515 billion (S$694 billion) in 2021, representing more than 9 per cent of the global import of services, according to data from the World Bank.

“These trends and statistics are expected to continue, and drive the need for a framework that allows for consistent identification, categorisation and disclosure of intangibles,” the report said.